Jamie Carragher sends message to Liverpool over Jurgen Klopp future and new signings

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool need multiple signings to improve their squad but Jurgen Klopp isn’t the problem.

It’s been a tough first half of the season for Liverpool and it doesn’t appear to be getting any easier since the turn of the year. Wolves recently turned Liverpool over with a 3-0 victory at the weekend and questions are starting to be asked of Klopp.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher has had his say on the situation and he’s certainly not blaming the manager.

“I would change everyone else at that football club before I change Jurgen Klopp,” said Carragher on Sky Sports.

Klopp, however, does need help from the board and Carragher has urged Liverpool to bring in multiple new players.

“The longer it goes, it feels like it’s bigger than one or two players, it might need to be four or five that need to come in,” added Carragher.