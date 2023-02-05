Newcastle United were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League yesterday and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp wasn’t satisfied with the performance of Allan Saint-Maximin.

The 25-year-old French winger has not had a good season so far and he has struggled to hit top form.

The Frenchman struggled to create opportunities for his teammates against West Ham and Redknapp suggested during the game that he could be the first player Newcastle take off in the second half.

“Saint-Maximin has been hugely disappointing – I think he will be Newcastle’s first change…”

Saint-Maximin has been an important player for Newcastle since joining the club but the player is clearly struggling to recapture his best form this season.

It will be interesting to see if Eddie Howe is ready to drop him from the side and give him the opportunity to recapture his confidence away from the limelight.

There is no doubt that the Frenchman is a proven match-winner for Newcastle and he could be a key player for them as they look to secure Champions League qualification for the next season.

His return to form could prove to be defining for Newcastle in the coming weeks.