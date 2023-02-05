Despite the loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the City Ground, Jesse Marsch stated that he does not believe he will be sacked.

Everyone at the club, according to Marsch, is convinced that Leeds will be able to remain in the Premier League League for the upcoming season.

Asked Jesse Marsch for a response to fans chanting for him to go, and why he believes he should stay. "I understand the frustration and doubts, internally we have belief here, we do. The players are all in, they give everything." Insists everyone is 'aligned.'#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) February 5, 2023

The Whites and Everton who have played 21 games, are currently tied on points.

There were some Leeds supporters yelling for Marsch to leave during the loss against Forest today as the club hasn’t won a game since early November in Premier League.