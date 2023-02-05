Jesse Marsch responds when asked if he could be sacked

Despite the loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the City Ground, Jesse Marsch stated that he does not believe he will be sacked.

Everyone at the club, according to Marsch, is convinced that Leeds will be able to remain in the Premier League League for the upcoming season.

The Whites and Everton who have played 21 games, are currently tied on points.

There were some Leeds supporters yelling for Marsch to leave during the loss against Forest today as the club hasn’t won a game since early November in Premier League.

  1. Doesn’t matter how well we play the bottom line is we are not getting the points . You can’t say that the board haven’t backed the manager with players, so where does it leave LUFC

