Juventus are ready to offer Denis Zakaria as part of a swap deal for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Zakaria is currently on loan at Chelsea from Juventus and he’s been fairly impressive in the last few months. After a slow start, Zakaria is beginning to adapt to the Premier League and is proving to be a smart bit of business securing him on an initial loan deal.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Juventus are now willing to offer Zakaria to Chelsea on a permanent deal if they allow Kovacic to come the other way.

Kovacic has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success in recent years but he’s now quite had the same effect this season. Freshening up the team is important to success as we’ve seen with Manchester City and Liverpool recently.

Offloading Kovacic to Juventus whilst signing Zakaria could be a smart deal from Chelsea if they want to keep things fresh in their midfield.

Zakaria has only started four league games this season but he was particularly impressive in their game against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge recently.