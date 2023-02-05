Liverpool considered a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams during the January transfer window.

It’s been a disappointing season for Liverpool so far as they currently find themselves in an intense battle to even make it into the Champions League spots.

Cody Gakpo was signed during the January transfer window, but the Dutch forward himself has also struggled to hit the ground running.

It may not be reinforcements in attack that are needed, but according to AS, Liverpool did try to sign a winger during the January window.

The report claims that Liverpool were considering a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams who reportedly has a £45m release clause.

Uniquely, Williams played with his older brother Inaki Williams with both players regularly featuring together in La Liga. The younger brother has provided 12 goal contributions in the league this season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will reignite their interest in Williams during the summer transfer window, but you’d imagine a central midfielder would be a priority due to their pending outgoings. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season.