Liverpool’s top Premier League scorer since the World Cup ended sums up their current nightmare

Liverpool are going through a pretty rough time at the moment, with yesterday’s 3-0 defeat against Wolves their latest in a long line of pretty embarrassing results this season.

Remarkably, though, a look at their Premier League goal stats since the World Cup ended is almost the most dire thing of all, with Leicester City defender Wout Faes actually their top scorer in that period after the two own goals he put past his own goalkeeper in the Foxes’ recent defeat at Anfield.

This is not the kind of thing you expect to see when you have an attack containing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and new signing Cody Gakpo…

Since the World Cup, Leicester City's Wout Faes has scored more Premier League goals for Liverpool than any Liverpool player ? pic.twitter.com/DDLl44sB8H — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 5, 2023

Liverpool need to sort themselves out urgently, with Jurgen Klopp’s side sat in 10th in the Premier League with just eight wins from their first 20 matches of the season.

This is a long way from the high standards Klopp has set since he became manager, and it shows just how difficult a job he has rebuilding this team.