Liverpool to target £70m+ star should they fail to lure Jude Bellingham to Anfield

The summer transfer window cannot come quickly enough for Liverpool right now as the Reds are in desperate need of midfielders with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham being Jurgen Klopp’s main target.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are ready to go all in on signing Bellingham this summer, having had a quiet January window. The Reds have long admired the teenager and have put in the groundwork to sign the England international but face stiff competition from both Man City and Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old will be an expensive addition for any club, as the £107m figure Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez set the precedent for big midfield stars and it remains to be seen if the figure will be a problem for Liverpool.

However, should they fail to land Bellingham, the Merseyside club have an alternative in the Premier League.

Liverpool were linked with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo earlier in the window and according to the Mail’s report, the Reds could go back in for the Ecuador star in the summer should they fail to lure Bellingham to Anfield.

Arsenal failed with two offers for the midfield in January, the second being worth £70m, and Brighton will be willing to sell the star in the summer but just like Bellingham, the 21-year-old will also cost a nice bit of money.