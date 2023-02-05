Manchester United set to axe six big-name first-team players in summer transfer clear-out

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are reportedly set to axe six big names from their first-team squad in the summer transfer window.

It seems Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is ready to be ruthless and make numerous changes to his squad, with senior figures like Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek in the firing line, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report adds that loaned-out duo Alex Telles and Eric Bailly could also be shown the door at the end of the season, and Man Utd fans will probably agree with most of these decisions.

Van de Beek has had issues with injuries in recent times, but also struggled to impress at United when he was fit, while Maguire, McTominay and Martial have had their moments but just haven’t taken the chance to impress since Ten Hag took over.

Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United?
All have been given opportunities to play this season, but they’ve not done enough with the chances they’ve had, and it’s surely time for them to move on.

Telles and Bailly, meanwhile, also don’t quite look to be at the required standard, even if some fans might feel they’re worth keeping around as decent backup options.

