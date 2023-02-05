Manchester United are one of the Premier League clubs keen on signing Borja Iglesias.

As per Fichajes, the 30-year-old striker is a target for Brighton as well and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can swoop in and secure his services at the end of the season.

Manchester United need to add more goals to their side and the Spaniard could be a quality short-term addition. He has been in fine form for Real Betis this season, scoring nine goals and picking up four assists along the way.

Iglesias has the experience and quality to thrive in the Premier League. He could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United need to bring in a reliable number nine and Iglesias could be that player for them. He could lead the line at Old Trafford next season and Marcus Rashford could then return to his favoured role on the left.

The Red Devils already have quality right-sided attackers in Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Erik ten Hag will want to challenge for the league title next season and he needs to address his side’s weaknesses during the summer window. The striking department is in need of reinforcements along with the midfield.

Iglesias is in his peak right now and he could be tempted to try out a new challenge in the Premier League. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they might be able to lure him to England in the summer.