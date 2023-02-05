Erik ten Hag sends firm message to Man United ace who looked unhappy at being subbed

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has sent a clear message to Alejandro Garnacho after subbing him off against Crystal Palace yesterday.

The talented 18-year-old has had a positive impact when he’s played this season, showing himself to be an exciting prospect coming through at Old Trafford.

Still, yesterday was clearly a difficult moment for Garnacho as he was brought on as a substitute in the 59th minute but then hooked off again by Ten Hag as he made tactical changes to try to hold on to a narrow lead.

Man Utd eventually picked up a 2-1 win over Patrick Vieira’s side, but it was a little nervy at points, and Ten Hag stands by his decision to bring Garnacho off for defender Harry Maguire.

Garnacho did not look happy when he made his way to the touchline, but Ten Hag insists the Argentine has to accept his decision for the good of the team.

“First we had to see how they changed, then you have to anticipate and see how we can close, how to be compact, how we close the gaps, how we get away from our goal but also still have a threat in attack,” Ten Hag said to MUTV, as quoted by the Metro.

“I think we had to change something. It’s not always nice bringing off a player who we brought on but it’s in the interests of the team and the player has to accept that.”

