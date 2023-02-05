Manchester United preparing to offload six players to facilitate signings of two England stars

Manchester United are preparing to offload six players in order to facilitate the signings of two England internationals.

Manchester United brought in two new signings during the January transfer window with both of them coming on loan. After years and years of signing players for immense transfer fees who go on to have average careers at Manchester United, they now have to be more careful with their spending.

In order to strengthen during the summer transfer window, Manchester United may have to offload some of their deadwood, and according to the Mirror, six players could be sacrificed.

The report claims that Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles could all be sold in the summer in order to facilitate the signings of Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

Kane and Rice could be exactly what Manchester United to take their team to the next level.

Erik ten Hag’s side are currently competing for the Champions League spots, but the additions of Kane and Rice could make them genuine title contenders.