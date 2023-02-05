Manchester United receive major boost ahead of Barcelona as key player injured

Manchester United have received a major boost ahead of their Europa League game against Barcelona.

Manchester United face Barcelona in the first knockout round of the Europa League after the Spanish club were eliminated from the Champions League.

Both sides will undoubtedly be regarded as two of the strongest favourites for the competition, but only one of them can advance to the next round.

However, Barcelona have now been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the fixture. According to journalist Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets looks set to be ruled out of the fixture against Manchester United.

En caliente, desde el entorno de Busquets hablan de un par de semanas de baja. Se perdería en ese caso el Manchester United-Barça. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) February 5, 2023

The injury to Busquets will be devastating news for Barcelona fans. The Spaniard brings a wealth of experience to the side and is pivotal to how they control games.

With Barcelona having the youth and inexperience of both Gavi and Pedri in midfield, having Busquets behind them is the ideal scenario to help guide them through games.

If Manchester United have the likes of Casemiro and Marcel Sabitzer fit and available for the game, they could fancy their chances by winning the midfield battle.