Newcastle remain interested in Arsenal target Youri Tielemans ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Tielemans is out of contract at the end of the season and it’s looking increasingly likely that he will leave the club on a free transfer. Leicester have been unable to convince the midfielder to sign a new contract, and clubs are beginning to circle ahead of a summer move.

A report from Newcastle World has recently claimed that Newcastle remain interested in signing Tielemans, with Arsenal also interested.

After Arsenal signed Jorginho in the January transfer window, Tielemans may feel that a move to Newcastle is best suited for him to receive regular game time.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Arsenal bidded for Moises Caicedo last month, so it’s clear to see they are looking to strengthen their midfield.

However, joining a club like Arsenal who have an excellent chance of winning the Premier League could be of interest to Tielemans, and he will no doubt back himself to regularly break into the Arsenal starting eleven.