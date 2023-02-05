Exclusive: Three English clubs eyeing rumoured Liverpool target, he wants Premier League transfer

There are three Premier League clubs and three Bundesliga clubs interested in a potential summer transfer window move for Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Switzerland international looks an exciting talent, and it seems he’s now keen to move to a more competitive league, with no shortage of suitors ahead of the summer.

According to Romano, writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in the Daily Briefing, the main interest at the moment seems to be from England and Germany, with Okafor himself thought to be keen on the prospect of challenging himself in the Premier League.

This follows Florian Plettenberg recently naming Liverpool as one of the clubs interested in Okafor…

The 22-year-old could be ideal to give Liverpool a boost after this difficult season, with Jurgen Klopp failing to really replace Sadio Mane since his summer move to Bayern Munich.

Coming from the Red Bull setup, Okafor could be an ideal long-term Mane replacement, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be a priority after the recent signings of the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo.

