“Picked the wrong club” – Jamie Carragher believes Erling Haaland may have made a mistake joining Man City

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm this season but has the Norwegian striker made Man City a lesser team?

The 22-year-old has scored an incredible 31 goals across 27 games in all competitions this campaign but City have not looked like the best version of themselves for some time now and suffered the fourth defeat of their Premier League season on Sunday against Tottenham.

Haaland failed to have either a shot on target or a touch in the Tottenham box throughout the clash as he struggled to make an impact against a compact Spurs side, prompting Carragher to argue that the Norwegian’s style of play does not suit the rest of the squad and Guardiola.

The striker was often seen frustrated during the match as his runs were not spotted or his teammates opted to play it short instead, and Carragher thinks the Norway international may have picked the wrong club to join last summer.

Jamie Carragher thinks Haaland may have picked the wrong club

“He may have actually picked the wrong club to get the best out of him,” Carragher told Sky Sports after City’s defeat to Spurs. “You are laughing but we are not seeing everything from Erling Haaland at Manchester City. Not because of Erling Haaland.

“We can say they are a different team, but they have scored exactly the same amount of goals. He has scored 25 Premier League goals but Man City as a team have scored the same amount of goals, but they have conceded more.

“It’s far easier to counter-attack them as well. They are a different team and a lesser team with Erling Haaland, but again it’s not his fault. Manchester City as a team will not play end-to-end football, it’s not Pep Guardiola’s way.

“His players don’t have the energy, or the power or pace to play end-to-end, they build up slowly and they push the opposition back to the edge of the box and they play from there, when they lose it they win it back quickly. They keep people penned in.

“Haaland will still score 25 league goals and a lot of those is coming from a cross that you are putting in. But we are not seeing the full package of what this player can do because of the team that he has actually gone to.”