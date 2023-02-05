Zidane wants transfer of Barcelona star at next club as he plans to take over at CL giants next season

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly gearing up for his next job in football.

The three-time Champions League-winning coach has been out of work for a while now, but it seems an agreement is in place for him to take over at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who also claim that Zidane is already eyeing up a top transfer target for when he takes over at PSG, with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in his sights.

Christophe Galtier has done decent work at PSG so far, but it would be hard for the Ligue 1 giants to turn down a French footballing icon like Zidane, who also has such a proven track record of success.

Zidane could do well to bring in another top French talent like Dembele to link up with Kylian Mbappe, and perhaps eventually replace ageing duo Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Dembele has shone for Barcelona, but there’s every chance the Catalan giants will look at his injury record and think it might be wise to cash in if the right offer comes in.