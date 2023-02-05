Allen Saint-Maximin has been criticised heavily for his performances this season and popular pundit Darren Bent believes that he is struggling to get on with manager Eddie Howe.

Newcastle have shown tremendous improvement since the arrival of Howe but his arrival has also coincided with the dip in form of Allan Saint-Maximin.

The 25-year-old looks like a shadow of his former self and Bent believes that the Frenchman is struggling to adapt to Howe’s system.

He said: “They have been quite shrewd. They haven’t just got players for the sake of it. They signed Anthony Gordon and that’s probably the one place where it looks like Saint-Maximin and Eddie Howe aren’t getting on. He’s not starting games. Joe Willock has done well, but Anthonny Gordon has that bit of quality. I just like the clever approach from Newcastle”.

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can get back to his best in the coming weeks.

He has started just 5 games in the Premier League so far and has one goal and 3 assists to his name.

Saint-Maximin will be hoping to play more regularly but he needs to improve his performance in order for that to happen.

Newcastle are currently chasing Champions League qualification and they could certainly use a key player like him in top form during the second half of the campaign.

Saint-Maximin was quite mediocre against West Ham on Saturday as the Hammers managed to grind out a vital point against Newcastle.