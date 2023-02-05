“That is on them!” – Jamie Carragher blames Klopp and staff for Liverpool’s midfield problems

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stated that the Reds’ current midfield problems have been caused by Jurgen Klopp and his staff after they failed to sign a player for the middle of the park last summer.

The Merseyside club are experiencing an awful season and are sat in tenth place in the Premier League table, while also being out of both domestic cups.

There are many reasons for Liverpool’s horrendous form and Klopp’s decisions have played a big part in how his team are performing.

Over the summer, it was the German coach who was happy with his midfield after the Premier League club failed to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco. The French star joined Real Madrid and now Carragher also believes that Klopp and his staff are to blame for his old club not signing a new midfield star.

Jamie Carragher blames Klopp and staff for Liverpool problem

Speaking on Sky Sports after Tottenham and Man City’s match, Carragher said that there was money available for a midfielder, whilst Klopp and his staff decided to stick with their current group after failing to sign Tchouameni.

“There was money there for a midfield player, they tried to buy the lad who went to Real Madrid [Aurelien Tchouameni] so there was £60-£70m for a midfield player,” the Sky Sports pundit said.

“They couldn’t get him, and Jurgen Klopp and his staff and the recruitment team decided we don’t need to buy a midfield player, that is on them!

“They have got to the start of this season and from day one at Fulham, they haven’t been able to cope with the intensity of a Premier League of football, and they have been absolutely ran over in every game that they have played, virtually.”