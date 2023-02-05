Tottenham vs Man City team news: Guardiola drops Kevin De Bruyne for big clash

Man City travel to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon looking to pounce on Arsenal dropping points on Saturday knowing that a win in North London will narrow the gap in the Premier League title race down to just two points.

City have won three of their last five games and one of them was a thriller against Spurs in which Pep Guardiola’s side came back from 2-0 down to win the match 4-2.

Last time out in the league, an Erling Haaland hat-trick helped the Manchester club to a 3-0 win over Wolves and Guardiola has made four changes from that side for today’s clash in London.

John Stones is absent from the squad, whilst Laporte, Gundogan and surprisingly, Kevin De Bruyne have dropped to the bench.

As for Tottenham, the home side were 1-0 winners over Fulham last time out in the Premier League with Harry Kane giving Spurs all three points. Antonio Conte will not be on the bench for today’s clash after receiving gallbladder surgery during the week as the North London club name an unchanged team for the Man City clash.

Tottenham can go within one point of the top four with three points today and it is now a strong possibility as Newcastle continue to drop points.