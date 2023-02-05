(Video) Harry Kane hits back at critics with hilarious TikTok

Harry Kane hit back at critics with a hilarious TikTok after breaking Tottenham’s goalscoring record.
Kane scored the winning goal against Manchester City for Tottenham on Sunday, breaking the club’s goalscoring record.
It’s an unbelievable achievement for Kane, and he took straight to TikTok to hit back at critics who called him a one-season wonder back in the day.
Harry Kane on TikTok ? pic.twitter.com/SuOPn23Oxi
Kane had a bit of a slow start to his career but once he got firing, he became unstoppable.