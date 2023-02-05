Harry Kane is now the all-time highest goalscorer for Tottenham Hotspur after scoring the winner in Spurs’ 1-0 win over Man City on Sunday.

The England international scored in the 15th minute of the match to break the record, which put the 29-year-old on 267 goals for Spurs, surpassing the benchmark of 266 set by Jimmy Greaves.

After the match, Kane’s achievement was celebrated by the club and the striker received a special phone call in the dressing room as well.

Recovering from gallbladder surgery in Italy, Antonio Conte took the time to call his main star and it clearly meant a lot to Kane as he was seen with a big smile on his face.