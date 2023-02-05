Liverpool fan and Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes mocked Manchester United fans after Casemiro was sent off.

Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace at the weekend but things got more difficult towards the end of the game when Casemiro saw red.

The Brazilian appeared to grab Hughes round the neck, resulting in him being sent off. Palace midfielder and Liverpool fan Hughes held up a ‘6’ sign and appeared to tell the United fans to be quiet.

Crystal Palace player and Liverpool fan Will Hughes showing United fans the 6 after getting Casemiro sent off??pic.twitter.com/tMOIi6F1yZ — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 5, 2023

For context, Liverpool have won six European cups, hence the hand signal from Hughes.