Video: Silly mistake from Cristian Romero sees Tottenham star sent off vs Man City

Tottenham were victorious over Man City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon but the task was made harder thanks to a late red card for defender Cristian Romero. 

The only goal of the match came in the first half through Harry Kane, as Man City struggled to break the home side down throughout the rest of the game, but as the away side pushed Spurs only had ten men on the pitch.

After receiving a yellow card earlier in the match, Romero picked up a second towards the end of the big clash when the Argentine stupidly stuck out a leg to stop an on-rushing Jack Grealish.

That resulted in the defender being sent off but it all worked out for Spurs in the end.

