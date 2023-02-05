Video: The goal that made Harry Kane Tottenham’s all-time top scorer

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

Harry Kane has opened the scoring in Tottenham’s clash with Man City and the goal makes the England star the North London club’s all-time top scorer. 

Man City have been the dominant team in the opening 15 minutes but Spurs pounced on a mistake from Rodri and when the ball eventually fell to Harry Kane, the striker made no mistake in giving the home side the lead.

The goal is Kane’s 267th for Tottenham, making him the club’s all-time top goalscorer with the 29-year-old passing Jimmy Greaves.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United preparing to offload six players to facilitate signings of two England stars
Arsenal set to open talks to sign Real Madrid star ahead of summer window
‘Bring him’ – Liverpool tipped to sign Premier League star that flopped at Manchester United
More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.