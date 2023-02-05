Video: The goal that made Harry Kane Tottenham’s all-time top scorer

Harry Kane has opened the scoring in Tottenham’s clash with Man City and the goal makes the England star the North London club’s all-time top scorer.

Man City have been the dominant team in the opening 15 minutes but Spurs pounced on a mistake from Rodri and when the ball eventually fell to Harry Kane, the striker made no mistake in giving the home side the lead.

The goal is Kane’s 267th for Tottenham, making him the club’s all-time top goalscorer with the 29-year-old passing Jimmy Greaves.