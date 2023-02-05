Wolves troll Jurgen Klopp following 3-0 win over Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers couldn’t resist a dig at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after yesterday’s 3-0 win over the Reds in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s awful form continued, with Klopp’s side now on a run of just one win from their last seven games in all competitions, and it seems clear that something needs to change at Anfield.

Klopp, however, doesn’t currently seem to have the answers, and has just resorted to snapping at reporters in his post-match press conferences, and making some slightly strange claims.

One of those yesterday was that he felt the Ruben Neves goal for Wolves yesterday should not have counted as it came against the run of play.

Wolves clearly didn’t think much of this statement, and jokingly removed Neves’ goal from their full time score tweet…

Liverpool have games against Everton and Newcastle coming up next, before taking on Real Madrid as Champions League football returns later this month.