Arsenal will still be in for midfielder who was eager for Gunners transfer last summer

Arsenal are still being tipped as among the main candidates to snap up Youri Tielemans if he’s available on a free transfer in the summer.

The Belgium international is one of the finest players in the Premier League on his day, and he’s sure to have a host of suitors looking at him in the months ahead as he comes close to becoming a free agent.

If Tielemans doesn’t sign a new contract with Leicester City, Ben Jacobs expects Arsenal will be back in for him, as he was a target for them in the past and had been very keen on the move to the Emirates Stadium.

“Come the summer, if Tielemans is available on a free transfer, there’ll be a variety of clubs looking at him,” Jacobs said, as quoted by Team Talk.

“Arsenal will still be there for sure and we know that Tielemans very much wanted that move a year ago and was hopeful that something might come off throughout the summer, but Arsenal moved in a different direction.”

Arsenal signed Jorginho late on in the January transfer window, but there’s surely still room to strengthen in the middle of the park, especially as a player like Tielemans being available for free doesn’t happen every day.

Tielemans has shone at Leicester but will surely now feel he’s good enough to be competing in the Champions League and to try to win major honours, rather than scrapping it out in mid-table like Brendan Rodgers’ side have been for some time.