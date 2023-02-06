25-yr-old Premier League ace could be a ‘real option’ for Manchester United

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and he has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Belgium international midfielder could have his head turned by the interest from Manchester United if the Red Devils manage to qualify for the Champions league.

Jacobs further added that Manchester United and Arsenal are likely to be the ones looking to sign the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “I think that Tielemans was not too sold on Manchester United under previous managers. But, with Erik ten Hag turning things around, if Manchester United qualify for the Champions League that could be a real option for them. “If they lose a midfielder, they might feel like a box-to-box midfielder or an attacking midfielder, like Youri Tielemans, he could be the type of player that not only balances the books a little bit but can chip in with some goals and help add a little bit of control into central midfield. Manchester United and Arsenal are still two to watch.”

It is no secret that Erik ten Hag needs to add more quality to his midfield and Tielemans would be the ideal partner for Casemiro.

Manchester United are lacking someone who can sit deep and control the tempo of the game. Tielemans is an exceptional passer and he can chip in with long-range goals as well.

His arrival will add some much-needed composure and stability to the Manchester United midfield next season.

The Red Devils will have to improve their midfield if they want to challenge for the Premier League title next season and someone like Tielemans could make an immediate impact.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising central midfielders in England and he is already well-settled in the Premier League.

Furthermore, the fact that he will be available for a free transfer makes the move a no-brainer for Manchester United. If the Red Devils manage to beat the competition from Arsenal and sign the Belgian on a free transfer, it could look like a master stroke in the long run.