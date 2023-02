Nike respond as Mason Greenwood adds the company to his Instagram bio

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood recently added Nike back to his Instagram bio after charges against him were dropped.

Greenwood has been suspended by Manchester United for over a year now due to multiple charges placed against him.

However, those charges have now been dropped and Greenwood saw it as an opportunity to add Nike back to his Instagram bio.

However, Nike have now told The Mirror that Greenwood remains no longer their athlete after they dropped him last year after he was arrested.