Arsenal likely to make a move for 23-yr-old forward in summer

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Niccolò Ceccarini (h/t Juve News), the Gunners are likely to make a move for the Serbian international striker at the end of the season.

He said: “A hot summer also seems to be on the horizon for forwards. One of them is definitely Vlahovic. The Premier League is now traveling in another great and is potentially able to present very high offers, and Italy remains of the favourite destinations. “Arsenal had already tried to sign him before the transfer to Juventus. The idea remained and at the end of the season, a new attempt is very likely. In England, however, they are not the only one. Manchester United has also started to move. Overall, the situation is evolving.”

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to Arsenal before he decided to join Juventus. His move to the Italian club has not gone according to plan and Vlahovic has failed to hit top form yet.

That said, the 23-year-old has not been poor for Juventus by any stretch of the imagination and he remains one of the most coveted young strikers in the Italian league. He has seven goals and two assists to his name this season.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus are prepared to part ways with the Serbian at the end of the season.

Arsenal are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Gabriel Jesus is the only reliable striker at the club right now. Mikel Arteta needs to add more depth to the position and Vlahovic seems like an ideal fit.

Bringing in a proven goalscorer like the Serbian will add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. Furthermore, the arrival of a target man will add some much-needed tactical flexibility to the side as well.

Juventus will probably be looking to recoup most of the €70 million they paid for the former Fiorentina striker and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to break the bank for Vlahovic in the summer.