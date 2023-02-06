Aston Villa suffer blow in their pursuit of 26-yr-old La Liga ace

Aston Villa were reportedly keen on signing the Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

According to a report from Marca, the Premier League club made an enquiry for the 26-year-old central midfielder but the Real Madrid ace wishes to continue at the Spanish club. Apparently, he was a target for Italian outfit AC Milan as well.

Aston Villa have been linked with a number of midfielders since the appointment of Unai Emery and the Spanish manager was expected to sign the former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi during the January transfer window. However, the transfer did not materialise in the end.

Villa could certainly use more quality in the middle of the park and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a quality central midfielder to partner Douglas Luiz next season.

Ceballos has been in outstanding form for Real Madrid this season and he has established himself as a key player for Carlo Ancelotti. It is no surprise that other clubs around Europe our monitoring him right now.

However, a move away from Santiago Bernabeu seems quite unlikely. The likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are in their twilight years and Ancelotti will not want to weaken the depth in his midfield.

Ceballos could be the future of the Spanish club’s midfield along with Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga.

As for Aston Villa, they have improved considerably since the arrival of Emery and it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard can guide the West Midlands club to a respectable finish this season.