Bayern Munich sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed his thoughts on whether Joao Cancelo could remain with the Bavarians beyond this season.

The Portuguese fullback made the switch from Manchester City to Munich on deadline day as outlets suggested a lack of game time as the main reason for his desire to move, while fans were convinced Cancelo’s relationship with Pep Guardiola had turned sour.

18-year-old Rico Lewis had been favoured over Cancelo by Guardiola in the past month, as the Cityzens go through a rocky period of results, their latest match seeing them lose 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur yesterday in the league.

On deadline day afternoon, Bayern acquired Cancelo on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the deal includes a €70million option to buy.

This fee has planted doubt into the mind of Salihamidzic who, when speaking to Bild, admitted that it may be difficult to keep the 28-year-old beyond next season.

“This sum is difficult for us to imagine in the next few years. If all sides really want a common solution, you can manage that in the end. He knows that he has been one of our dream players for years.”

Since joining last week, Cancelo has started twice for his new club, picking up two assists in 149 minutes of action.

With Benjamin Pavard constantly linked with moves away from Bayern and Noussair Mazraoui battling pericarditis, Bayern picking up Cancelo would be a massive coup if they can overcome their fear over the transfer fee.