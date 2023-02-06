Spaniard emerges surprise candidate to replace Jesse Marsch

Leeds United aren’t at their best at the moment, and it’s leading to growing speculation over the future of Jesse Marsch as manager.

The American tactician replaced Marcelo Bielsa last season and did just enough to steer the club away from relegation, though there hasn’t been much progress since then.

Marsch is surely running out of time to turn things around, and it now seems that West Brom’s Spanish tactician Carlos Corberan is being considered by Leeds.

The 39-year-old has previously managed Leeds Under-23s, and he’s done some impressive work since then, particularly with West Brom in the Championship this season.

Talks could take place this week to determine Marsch’s future, and it will be interesting to see if the club gamble on a promising coach like Corberan or opt for someone with more experience.