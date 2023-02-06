Jamie Carragher adjusts his title race prediction after Arsenal and Man City both lose

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher now seems to think Arsenal may have the genuine edge in this season’s Premier League title race after Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham.

The Gunners also lost this weekend, suffering a surprise 1-0 loss away to relegation strugglers Everton, but they remain five points ahead of Man City with a game in hand.

Overall, there’s little doubt Arsenal have been the better team so far this season, and Carragher admits that, although he’s been waiting for City to click into gear, it just doesn’t seem to be happening.

The pundit is now questioning if we’re really going to see the same City side this year after the crazily high standards they’ve set themselves in recent times.

Spurs were deserved winners against Pep Guardiola’s side, who have also had some other unconvincing performances and results recently, such as a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the Manchester Derby.

Erling Haaland has also gone a little off the boil, and Carragher now seems to be taking Arsenal more seriously as a result.

“There’s so long to go. Neither team should panic. There will be a lot of ups and downs,” Carragher said, as quoted by the Metro.

“But I do think Arsenal have the edge, because they’ve been the most impressive team so far. We’re still waiting to see the real Man City but it’s not quite happening for them.

“The two games between those teams are massive but I fancy Arsenal right now.”