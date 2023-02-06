Chelsea and Liverpool looking to sign 22-year-old Spanish midfielder

Chelsea and Liverpool are looking to sign Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet.

Sancet has enjoyed an impressive season for Bilbao in La Liga, scoring seven goals in 20 games. At 22 years old, Sancet is already a regular for Bilbao and can play in multiple roles in midfield. The Spaniard has played more advanced for Bilbao this season, hence the impressive goal record.

According to Fichajes, Sancet’s performances this season have attracted interest from the Premier League. The report claims that both Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing the midfielder.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both in desperate need of reinforcements in midfield. N’Golo Kante is out of contract in the summer and the likes of Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have shown signs of inconsistency for Chelsea.

Liverpool also have midfield issues this season. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season and their current crop of starting midfielders have failed to perform.

With Sancet, Liverpool or Chelsea will be getting a midfielder who is already performing at senior level but also young and has plenty of room to develop and grow.