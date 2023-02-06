Exclusive: Negotiations ongoing for Chelsea star’s new contract

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Mason Mount’s contract talks with Chelsea in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

The England international has been a key player for Chelsea for a number of years now, though his recent form hasn’t really been his best, and perhaps the speculation over his future won’t be helping.

Mount’s current contract expires at the end of next season, so Chelsea would do well to get him to agree terms on a new deal as soon as possible, but there has been some suggestion that things aren’t going too well.

Romano addressed these rumours in his column, suggesting nothing much has really changed, whilst adding that Mount could never really have been considered a guaranteed starter anyway, as there are no automatic first choice players at this level.

“A lot has been said about Mason Mount’s future again, particular his role in the team now that Chelsea have spent big money on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk,” Romano wrote.

“I’m told negotiations are still ongoing between Chelsea and Mount, so let’s see how the conversation will go in the next weeks and months.

“I think it would be fair to say that automatic starters don’t exist when the competition is that high, he knows he has to perform at top level to keep his place, but nothing has changed.”

Chelsea would do well to resolve this soon or there will surely be other top clubs keeping an increasingly close eye on Mount’s situation, as the 24-year-old remains a fine talent who could have an impact for most Premier League clubs.