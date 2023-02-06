Chelsea have four transfer targets to replace Kepa and Mendy, could face competition from Man Utd

Chelsea reportedly have four transfer targets in mind to replace unconvincing goalkeeping duo Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

The Blues are making Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa one of their top targets in that position, with the Portugal international being scouted by them, as well as by Manchester United in recent times, according to 90min.

The report adds that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Everton’s Jordan Pickford, Brentford’s David Raya, and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez in that position.

Chelsea have had a busy summer and January under Todd Boehly, bringing in big names like Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Benoit Badiashile as they look to build for the future.

It makes sense that a top signing in goal is also in Chelsea’s plans, and Costa is perhaps the most exciting option being linked with them.

Man Utd could also do well to keep options in mind as David de Gea nears the end of his contract, with the Spanish shot-stopper still first choice for now, but with occasional slip-ups that suggest his best days are behind him.