Chelsea star in talks to leave the club despite the January transfer window closing

Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in talks with Los Angeles FC after being snubbed from their Champions League squad.

Aubameyang hasn’t had the most successful periods with Chelsea since joining the club last year. With Chelsea bringing in an obscene amount of players in January, they were faced with the difficult task of naming their Champions League squad.

Unfortunately for Aubameyang, he didn’t make the cut, and that’s now cast doubt over his future at Chelsea.

According to GOAL, Aubameyang is now in talks with Los Angeles FC over a potential loan move to the American club.

Aubameyang has only started four times for Chelsea this season and that’s before their January signings have entered the building.

It was never the smartest transfer when he signed last summer considering his Arsenal ties and age. Aubameyang is now 33 and Chelsea have looked to bring in a host of young talent in the last two windows, so bringing in Aubameyang went against their current transfer strategy.

Aubameyang isn’t the player he once was, so a move to America to see out his career seems quite a likely scenario at the moment.

