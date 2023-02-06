AC Milan and Atletico Madrid chase out of favour Chelsea forward

Chelsea fans may still be revelling in their impressive January spending spree, but there are still a host of players at the club that are looking for a move away.

According to the Daily Mail, one of those names happens to be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who only recently arrived at the club after a summer move from Barcelona.

The Gabonese international, who scored 92 Premier League goals with Arsenal between 2018 and 2022, came in on Deadline Day in the summer to reunite with Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea searched for a new striker to deliver the goals.

However, Tuchel was sacked in the first week of September, leaving Aubameyang no doubt questioning his move, while new club owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali will have no doubt questioned moving for the 33-year old in what has turned out to be one of the most short-sighted pieces of business the club has done in recent history.

Aubameyang, who has scored just three goals in all competitions this season, was also removed from Chelsea’s Champions League squad last week to accommodate the three new signings in Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix leading to the rumours of AC Milan and Atletico Madrid chasing the striker’s signature.

With Christopher Nkunku set to arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer from RB Leipzig and with Chelsea’s winger cohort increasing further during January, Aubameyang may have to move on from his rather forgetful spell at SW6 if he is to rediscover his goalscoring form.