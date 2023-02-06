Newcastle United to keep pushing for transfer of Chelsea star

Newcastle United have kept Conor Gallagher high on their list of targets for a possible summer transfer with his Chelsea future not set in stone.

The Magpies were extremely keen on bringing the 22-year old midfielder to St James’ Park in January but Chelsea were not keen on letting him move before they agreed on a deal to sign Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentine midfielder joined Chelsea extremely late into deadline day meaning Gallagher was not allowed to depart, but with the Englishman said to have been willing to move to Tyneside, Newcastle remain interested in the player, according to Football Insider.

Gallagher has featured heavily of late for Chelsea, playing 90 minutes in each of the last three league matches against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, and Fulham.

However, with Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Denis Zakaria all waiting in the wings to return from injury, Gallagher’s starting spot could be in danger, especially with the Champions League set to return next Tuesday.

Gallagher is understood to have been Newcastle’s desired replacement for Jonjo Shelvey who left for Nottingham Forest on deadline day, signing a two-year deal for Steve Cooper’s side, but with Chelsea’s situation regarding Enzo Fernandez dragging on till the final hour of January 31st, the Magpies ran out of time to find a replacement.

Gallagher has shown this season exactly what Chelsea need in midfield – dynamism, tenacity and bravery – and he will hope that his recent performances can persuade Graham Potter to keep him in the starting XI.