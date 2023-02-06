According to widespread on Monday afternoon, former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu is among those trapped inside a building in Turkey following a devastating earthquake overnight.

The country of Turkey is in a state of emergency after two huge earthquakes struck in the early hours of this morning, resulting in nearly 2,000 fatalities and countless more casualties.

And according to reports, one of those believed to be among those trapped is winger Atsu.

Ghana international Christian Atsu is reportedly among those trapped after a major earthquake in Turkey. — GOAL News (@GoalNews) February 6, 2023

During his time in the Premier League, the 31-year-old, whose current club is Turkish side Hatayspor, played for both Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Although he failed to make a single senior appearance for the Blues, the Ghanaian wide-man did feature in just over 120 games for the Magpies, directly contributing to 18 goals along the way.

Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this tragic incident.