Exclusive: Crystal Palace not yet working on Wilfried Zaha transfer replacements

Crystal Palace are not yet working on replacing Wilfried Zaha, with manager Patrick Vieira keen for the club to keep their star player this summer.

Zaha is nearing the end of his contract at Selhurst Park, and that will surely be a big worry for the Eagles as they’ll be desperate to avoid losing such an important player for free at the end of the season.

The Ivory Coast international has had a fine career with Palace, but one imagines he might feel he has what it takes to shine for a big six side before he calls it a day.

For now, however, no decision has been made on Zaha’s future, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

He said: “There’s no decision yet on Wilfried Zaha, and the situation remain open. Patrick Vieira wants him to stay but it’s up to the player, we will see what he will decide. For sure, the club are not yet in the process of deciding replacements… it’s still February, too early.”

In a way, Palace fans might be reassured that the club aren’t actively seeking to replace Zaha at the moment, as it might suggest that it’s not 100% certain that the 30-year-old has made up his mind about leaving.

Palace look to be making decent progress under Vieira’s management, so it might be that Zaha could still be persuaded to stay at the club and help them continue along this promising path.