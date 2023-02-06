Graeme Jones and Jason Tindall now seen speaking to £100m Newcastle target

Newcastle United have been linked strongly with a transfer move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, and it seems he spent some time chatting to two of the club’s coaches after the game at the weekend.

Newcastle and West Ham drew 1-1 in their Premier League match, and afterwards Rice was spotted having a friendly exchange with Magpies coaches Graeme Jones and Jason Tindall.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which comes amid ongoing transfer rumours about Rice’s asking price and potential suitors for the summer.

Newcastle look likely to be in the mix for the England international if they can offer him Champions League football, though at the moment it seems Arsenal and Chelsea are favourites.

Rice may well prefer to remain in London, but it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can also show their ambition by competing for a signing like this.

The 24-year-old would be a superb addition to Eddie Howe’s side as he looks to turn this team into serious top four contenders.