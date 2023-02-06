West Ham United are likely to ask for around £90-100million for the transfer of Declan Rice this summer, but his price tag was previously as high as £150m.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter adding that Arsenal and Chelsea have an interest in the England international, though it may also be worth keeping an eye on Manchester United and Manchester City joining the race.

Rice has shone as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League in the last few years, and it seems inevitable that he’ll eventually get himself a big move to a top six side.

Providing an update on the situation, Romano said: “West Ham always asked for big money for Rice, it was £150m one year ago today.

“I think the price could now be around £90-100m, but it depends on many factors and it’s really too early to predict the final price tag.

“Arsenal and Chelsea have always been interested but let’s see if Manchester United or Man City will join the race.”

It still seems a bit early to say for sure what’s going to happen with Rice, but West Ham manager David Moyes recently commented on the 24-year-old’s future, saying that if he moves it will be for a British transfer record fee.

“Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player. He’ll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham,” Moyes said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Arsenal look like they’d benefit hugely from bringing in Rice as a long-term successor to the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, who aren’t getting any younger.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have just invested huge money in Enzo Fernandez so it remains to be seen if a similar style of player will be their priority for the summer.