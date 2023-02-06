Erik ten Hag pulled the plug on departure for Manchester United star on Deadline Day

Erik ten Hag pulled the plug on a deal taking Manchester United forward Facundo Pellistri to Watford on Deadline Day.

Pellistri has found it difficult to break into the Manchester United first-team since joining the club but at the age of 21, this should be of no concern to the player.

Alejandro Garnacho bursting onto the scene has made it increasingly difficult for Pellistri due to playing in the same position, so a loan move to play senior football and continue his development could be hugely beneficial for the youngster.

However, Pellistri did have the chance to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window. According to Football Insider, a deal was agreed to take Pellistri to Watford on loan for the rest of the season, but Ten Hag pulled the plug on deadline day.

The report claims that Ten Hag told club officials that Pellistri could have a part to play for Manchester United during the remainder of the season.

However, this seems a little unfair for Ten Hag to say, with Garnacho playing well and Jadon Sancho now returning to the first team after some time away.