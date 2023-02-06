Leeds United have decided to sack Jesse Marsch following a disappointing set of results in recent months.

The Whites are currently 17th in the league table and they are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Marsch was expected to do a lot better especially after the transfer backing he received from the Premier League club.

Leeds are now looking to bring in replacements and it will be interesting to see who they end up appointing as their new manager.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a move for former manager Marcelo Bielsa seems unlikely at this stage.

More on Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa return is described as 'unlikely' at this stage — huge respect for what he did in the past but plans look now different as things stand. Leeds are speaking to other candidates while Jesse Marsch has been fired.

Bielsa has enjoyed a successful spell at Leeds United and he helped them return to the Premier League after a long hiatus.

The Argentine manager is a massive fan favourite at Elland Road and he was recently linked with a move to Premier League rivals Everton. Leeds are in real danger of going down this season and they will have to replace Marsch adequately.

With half of the season still to play, Leeds have plenty of time to turn their season around and finish on a high. However, they will need to get the managerial appointment spot on.