Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on CL-winning manager being linked with Chelsea job

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on Germany manager Hansi Flick being spotted at Stamford Bridge amid Graham Potter’s struggles as Chelsea manager.
Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel earlier this season in what was seen by some as a bit of a surprise move considering how popular and successful Tuchel had been in his time in charge of the Blues.
This has been one of many big changes made by new owner Todd Boehly, and it will no doubt have divided opinion, especially now that Potter doesn’t seem to be doing the most convincing job as Chelsea boss.
Despite impressing in his time in charge of Brighton, Potter is inexperienced at such a high level, and it’s easy to see why some Chelsea fans might have noticed Flick’s presence at the Fulham game and got a bit excited.
Still, writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano insists he’s not aware of any talks going on with other managers at the moment.
“Germany manager Hansi Flick was spotted at Stamford Bridge, so there’s inevitably been speculation about the Chelsea job,” Romano said.
“However, Flick has just committed to the Germany job until the Euros a few weeks ago and this is his full focus. I’m not aware of any conversation with Chelsea.”
The earlier the better to sort out the technical department area.Porter is not good enough for the chelsea job.He can leave early to avoid too much damage
Kizza David from uganda East Africa,Potter is good,let’s give him time to explore all options and technical prowess to ensure glory comes back to Stamford bridge
its not true. i don’t know any Manager from UK who is good and has succeeded in coaching. mention any
bro potter is good but i think coaching chelsea is very difficult for him. take someone like tuchel, how many matches did it take him to prove himself. i think potter coaching skills is best at these smaller clubs, but coaching a big club like chelsea is very difficult for him.
I think potter should be sack because given him time will damage everything with this spending in january transfer
Yes i totally agree with you potter need to be sack he lack experince
Potter must go!!!
I think potter does’nt now what h ‘is doing
Lets get Potter out b4 something bad happens to us
Really… a good manager proves is worth on the field! Potter has done worst!…
How long did it take TT to hit the ground running after lampard sacking?!… who is good is good!.. potter is an average coach and nothing good will come out of his more time and patient you guys are calling for!!! Nothing good!!
Let him just go because the squad he currently has now is bigger than him. The earlier the better.
I supported him before, but the day he used Sterling as winged back,I knew something is wrong
yes we need another potter sack
Its time to bring bk tuchel so he an win the UCL Again
Potter should have left chelsea long time ago
Its time for potter to leave the club he does not have manegerial qualities, maybe Hans flick can bring a change in Stamford bridge
Chelsea FC needs a tactical manager, but Potter lacks experience. They should bring Tuchel back.
Given potter more time is a sin,someone that have striker on the benche and his still using harvat as our point man without result,is that a good manager.
Potter must go today!!!
Potter is damaging our team he must go!
Potter is no more than a mid table manager & look where Chelsea are? Chelsea are a top table team & need a top table manager he’s got to go ASAP
With me,It didn’t go well with the sacking of tuchel. Buh let’s give Potter time IMO🔵🔵
#ug