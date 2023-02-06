Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on CL-winning manager being linked with Chelsea job

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on Germany manager Hansi Flick being spotted at Stamford Bridge amid Graham Potter’s struggles as Chelsea manager.

Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel earlier this season in what was seen by some as a bit of a surprise move considering how popular and successful Tuchel had been in his time in charge of the Blues.

This has been one of many big changes made by new owner Todd Boehly, and it will no doubt have divided opinion, especially now that Potter doesn’t seem to be doing the most convincing job as Chelsea boss.

Despite impressing in his time in charge of Brighton, Potter is inexperienced at such a high level, and it’s easy to see why some Chelsea fans might have noticed Flick’s presence at the Fulham game and got a bit excited.

Hansi Flick has been linked with the Chelsea job
Still, writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano insists he’s not aware of any talks going on with other managers at the moment.

“Germany manager Hansi Flick was spotted at Stamford Bridge, so there’s inevitably been speculation about the Chelsea job,” Romano said.

“However, Flick has just committed to the Germany job until the Euros a few weeks ago and this is his full focus. I’m not aware of any conversation with Chelsea.”

23 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. The earlier the better to sort out the technical department area.Porter is not good enough for the chelsea job.He can leave early to avoid too much damage

    Reply

  2. Kizza David from uganda East Africa,Potter is good,let’s give him time to explore all options and technical prowess to ensure glory comes back to Stamford bridge

    Reply

    2. bro potter is good but i think coaching chelsea is very difficult for him. take someone like tuchel, how many matches did it take him to prove himself. i think potter coaching skills is best at these smaller clubs, but coaching a big club like chelsea is very difficult for him.

      Reply

  7. Really… a good manager proves is worth on the field! Potter has done worst!…
    How long did it take TT to hit the ground running after lampard sacking?!… who is good is good!.. potter is an average coach and nothing good will come out of his more time and patient you guys are calling for!!! Nothing good!!

    Reply

  10. bro potter is good but i think coaching chelsea is very difficult for him. take someone like tuchel, how many matches did it take him to prove himself. i think potter coaching skills is best at these smaller clubs, but coaching a big club like chelsea is very difficult for him.

    Reply

  13. Its time for potter to leave the club he does not have manegerial qualities, maybe Hans flick can bring a change in Stamford bridge

    Reply

  15. Given potter more time is a sin,someone that have striker on the benche and his still using harvat as our point man without result,is that a good manager.

    Reply

  18. Potter is no more than a mid table manager & look where Chelsea are? Chelsea are a top table team & need a top table manager he’s got to go ASAP

    Reply

