Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on CL-winning manager being linked with Chelsea job

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on Germany manager Hansi Flick being spotted at Stamford Bridge amid Graham Potter’s struggles as Chelsea manager.

Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel earlier this season in what was seen by some as a bit of a surprise move considering how popular and successful Tuchel had been in his time in charge of the Blues.

This has been one of many big changes made by new owner Todd Boehly, and it will no doubt have divided opinion, especially now that Potter doesn’t seem to be doing the most convincing job as Chelsea boss.

Despite impressing in his time in charge of Brighton, Potter is inexperienced at such a high level, and it’s easy to see why some Chelsea fans might have noticed Flick’s presence at the Fulham game and got a bit excited.

Still, writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano insists he’s not aware of any talks going on with other managers at the moment.

“Germany manager Hansi Flick was spotted at Stamford Bridge, so there’s inevitably been speculation about the Chelsea job,” Romano said.

“However, Flick has just committed to the Germany job until the Euros a few weeks ago and this is his full focus. I’m not aware of any conversation with Chelsea.”