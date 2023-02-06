Gary Neville says Spurs star back to his best during win over Man City

Tottenham Hotspur were many fans’ pick to lose against defending champions Manchester City on Sunday.

The Lilywhites hosted Pep Guardiola’s Citizens for Sunday afternoon’s featured Premier League match, and without manager Antonio Conte on the touchline following a recent surgery, the Londoners seemed at a huge disadvantage.

However, putting in arguably their best performance all season, Spurs, thanks to a record-breaking strike from star man Harry Kane, were able to hang on and claim all three points.

Unable to capitalise on leaders Arsenal’s slip-up against Everton on Saturday, Guardiola’s frustrations were clear for all to see.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on CL-winning manager being linked with Chelsea job

However, refusing to take anything away from Spurs’ efforts, pundit Gary Neville singled out Son Heung-min as a key component in how Conte’s side were able to get the better of Sunday’s opponents.

Although Son didn’t get on the scoresheet himself, according to SofaScore, the South Korea international did record an 80 per cent passing accuracy, as well as being responsible for creating one big chance, and Neville believes his performance was reminiscent of some of his best form.

“It’s the best I’ve seen Son today,” the ex-United defender said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“I think he had just looked like he’d lost a bit of something. Graeme Souness mentioned how the injury to his face might have put him off and obviously he’s played a lot of football.

“He’s been at a high level for so long and you can have a dip. But I think today he looked like he’d got a bit of his spark back. The goals at Preston, big goals. Kulusevski, Son and Kane are a very good front three.”