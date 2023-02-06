Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer yesterday as he struck the winner for Spurs against Manchester City.

The England international now has a stunning 267 goals to his name for Tottenham, while his strike was also number 200 for him in the Premier League.

Still, Garth Crooks has pointed out in his BBC Sport column that, while Kane would not have the Spurs record if he’d moved to Man City, he would at least surely have a Premier League winners’ medal under his belt by now.

One has to wonder if Kane should have done more to try to leave Tottenham at various points in his career, as he’s yet to win a single trophy for the club.

Kane may well feel these individual records justify sticking it out with his current club, but Crooks has suggested he’s paid a price by doing so, even suggesting that he’s deliberately put personal glory ahead of being part of a winning team.

“What an achievement. To score a record 267 goals for your club and 200 Premier League goals in a career is quite special,” Crooks said. “To take the record from Jimmy Greaves, one of the greatest finishers that ever lived, makes the achievement all the more mesmerising.

“There is of course, a certain irony attached to Kane’s accomplishment, as his record goal was scored against Manchester City, a side he almost joined. Had he done so, he wouldn’t have achieved the historic feat, but he would almost certainly have one hand on a Premier League title and eyeing a Champions League trophy.

“I suppose that’s the price you pay when you pursue records and not trophies.”