Inter eyeing Chelsea star which could see defender move the other way

Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah as a replacement for Milan Skriniar.

Chalobah only recently signed a new contract at Chelsea but the defender has struggled for regular game time this season. The addition of Benoit Badiashile is only going to make it more difficult for Chalobah, and they still have Levi Colwill to return from his loan spell from Brighton.

To continue to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, Chelsea may need to offload some of their players, and academy graduates could be the way forward.

Selling academy graduates allows Chelsea to make 100% profit on these players, significantly helping them balance the books.

Now, according to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, as quoted by Football London, Inter Milan are interested in signing Chalobah, which could see Denzel Dumfries move the other way.

“Overseas, another option could be Chalobah. A talk that Inter could set up as part of a broader operation with Chelsea, who are aiming to take [Denzel] Dumfries for next season,” said Ceccarini.

A move for Dumfries may not seem so likely anymore due to Chelsea securing the signing of Malo Gusto who will link up with the squad ahead of next season.

However, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chelsea cash in on Chalobah this summer in order to ease financial issues further down the line.

