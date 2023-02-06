‘He will go’ – BBC pundit predicts big-money Leeds player sale after what he saw v Forest

Leeds United have a real gem on their hands in the form of young striker Wilfried Gnonto.

The 19-year-old has made an impressive start to life at Elland Road and it seems he’s already being tipped to move for big money in the near future.

Leeds suffered a defeat to Nottingham Forest this weekend, and co-commentator Clinton Morrison singled out Gnonto as one of their stand-out performers, saying he expects him to be one who’ll soon be on his way out of the club in a big-money deal.

“Gnonto is causing problems, he is elusive, he wants to take players on,” the pundit said on BBC 5 Live.

“When Leeds do sell him, and they will one day, he will go for big money.”

Gnonto is not currently being linked with anyone in particular, but it seems inevitable that the big six and other top teams from around Europe will soon come calling.

